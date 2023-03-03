MetisDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $134.39 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $30.20 or 0.00135515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $134.39 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 30.57589965 USD and is down -5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $6,991,530.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

