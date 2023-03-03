Metro (ETR:B4B3) Trading 3% Higher

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €8.70 ($9.26) and last traded at €8.70 ($9.26). 6 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.45 ($8.99).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.39) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.51) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.04) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.57) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €8.10 ($8.62) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 million, a PE ratio of -435.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.95.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

