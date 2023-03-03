MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

CXE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. 68,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of MFS High Income Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXE. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 723.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 352,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 309,480 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 895,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 206,159 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 40,859 shares during the last quarter. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.