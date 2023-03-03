MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 31st

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MIN remained flat at $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 62,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,272. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,358 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1,055.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 161,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 147,750 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Further Reading

