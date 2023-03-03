MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 31st

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,899. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

Institutional Trading of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

