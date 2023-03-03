MFS Multimarket Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.59. 37,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248,978 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter worth $53,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.