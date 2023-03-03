MFS Multimarket Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.59. 37,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.52.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
