MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MFM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,297. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.