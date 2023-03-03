MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 116.4% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,863,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 464,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,034,734 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 118,736 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 152,721 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 361,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 246,330 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 15,625 shares during the period. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

