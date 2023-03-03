MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 116.4% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $6.64.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.