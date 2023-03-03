MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MTG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,368. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 305,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.8% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 28,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Further Reading

