MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $199,987.20 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,016 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $199,987.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,256 shares in the company, valued at $16,393,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,217 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $523,056.42.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $205,233.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $361,865.00.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $99.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.88. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 247,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,835 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

