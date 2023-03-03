Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 10.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 986.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $81.05 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

