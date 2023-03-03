Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating) rose 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 29,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 46,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Midnight Sun Mining Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

