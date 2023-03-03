Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.42. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 1,150 shares traded.

Midwest Energy Emissions Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.