MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.44

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.44 and traded as high as $35.39. MINEBEA MITSUMI shares last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 3,692 shares trading hands.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.58). MINEBEA MITSUMI had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MINEBEA MITSUMI

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

