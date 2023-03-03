Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) rose 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.63. Approximately 87,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 187,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Up 10.8 %

Insider Activity at Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,976. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,489,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy purchased 6,250 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,568,750 shares of company stock worth $25,100,000 in the last 90 days.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.