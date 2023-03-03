Mizuho Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $150.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Wedbush cut their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

ZS opened at $134.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $256.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $59,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1,278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after buying an additional 421,019 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,566,000 after buying an additional 399,000 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience.

