MKS Instruments’ (MKSI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $115.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $110.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MKSI. Benchmark downgraded MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.64.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKS Instruments stock opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $163.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.93.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 31.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

See Also

