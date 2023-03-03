MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 109.9% from the January 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,803,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MMEX Resources Price Performance
Shares of MMEX Resources stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,997,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,832. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.03. MMEX Resources has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.29.
About MMEX Resources
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MMEX Resources (MMEX)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.