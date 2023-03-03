MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 109.9% from the January 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,803,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MMEX Resources Price Performance

Shares of MMEX Resources stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,997,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,832. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.03. MMEX Resources has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.29.

Get MMEX Resources alerts:

About MMEX Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

MMEX Resources Corp. engages in the development, financing, construction, and operation of clean fuels infrastructure projects powered by renewable energy. Its projects include Clean Refining & Clean Power Projects and Hydrogen Global Projects. The company was founded on May 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Fort Stockton, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.