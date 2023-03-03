Modiv (NYSE:MDV) PT Lowered to $17.00

Modiv (NYSE:MDVGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modiv’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MDV. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Modiv Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDV opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Modiv has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.04 million and a PE ratio of -12.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Modiv by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Modiv by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modiv by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modiv Company Profile

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

