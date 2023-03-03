Modiv (NYSE:MDV) PT Lowered to $17.00

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modiv’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MDV. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Modiv Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDV opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Modiv has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.04 million and a PE ratio of -12.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Modiv Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Modiv by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Modiv by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modiv by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

