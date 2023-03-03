Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Andrew King Sells 5,906 Shares

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) insider Andrew King sold 5,906 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.10), for a total transaction of £83,688.02 ($100,987.11).

Andrew King also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mondi alerts:

On Monday, January 9th, Andrew King acquired 10 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,492 ($18.00) per share, for a total transaction of £149.20 ($180.04).

Mondi Stock Performance

Shares of MNDI stock traded up GBX 7.68 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,424.18 ($17.19). The stock had a trading volume of 494,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,133. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,479 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,478.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 660.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. Mondi plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($14.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,719 ($20.74).

Mondi Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of €0.48 ($0.51) per share. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondi’s payout ratio is presently 2,837.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,823 ($22.00) to GBX 1,606 ($19.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Mondi

(Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.