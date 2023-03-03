Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Monro has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,918,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,251 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

