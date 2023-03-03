Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Monroe Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MRCC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.18. 44,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,312. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $177.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -817.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

