Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $118.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $121.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.71.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $105.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.75.

Monster Beverage’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 27th.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 293.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $363,374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,345 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 521.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,169,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

