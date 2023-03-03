Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Sells $570,300.00 in Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:MCO traded up $8.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.46. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

