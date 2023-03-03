MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Up to $21.55

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.55, but opened at $22.51. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 17,667 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLTX shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,916,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,002,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

