Morgan Stanley Cuts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $85.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.64.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $65.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 2.54. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

About Axsome Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,117,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

