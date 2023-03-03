Mosaic (MOS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) recently:

2/27/2023 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $69.00.

2/24/2023 – Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2023 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Mosaic had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $60.00.

2/23/2023 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

1/30/2023 – Mosaic had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/20/2023 – Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $61.00.

1/18/2023 – Mosaic is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Mosaic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Mosaic had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Mosaic stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.14. 4,340,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,129. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,716,000 after purchasing an additional 683,104 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,551,000 after purchasing an additional 412,104 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,356,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

