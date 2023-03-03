Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Reduced by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises about 1.1% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $265.10. 138,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.97. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

