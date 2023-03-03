MovieBloc (MBL) Trading Down 11.4% This Week

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $55.01 million and $7.65 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.87 or 0.00424518 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,412.46 or 0.28694621 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,732,039,555 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc’s mission is to solve problems caused by the domination of the theatre and home entertainment industry by conglomerates with its blockchain technology. The creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access diverse films and content, and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community. Currently, more than 100 movies and dramas have been screened. In the long run, MovieBloc aims to create the largest film ecosystem centered on participants.In February 2020, MovieBloc took over ‘Cobak’, a crypto community service in Korea and a mobile service that provides a crypto wallet, community, real-time ticker, news, airdrop, and token sale services. In Mar 2020, MovieBloc established MBL Media, a content IP development company. It will carry out IP development, production, and copyright management centered on animation and movie content as its main business. Ahn Hong-ju, one of MovieBloc’s advisor, has been appointed as CEO of MBL Media.

MovieBloc project was launched on 5 May 2019 by listing on Gate.io. MovieBloc has since listed on several exchanges such as Binance, Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, Indodax, and MXC within a year. The official service was launched on 31 December 2019. Platform MovieBloc recently moved to the Ontology mainnet.

MBL, a MovieBloc token, is used for economic activity in the ecosystem: – Users watching premium content (TVOD) – Creators paying translators – Users donating to other participants (creators, translators) – Rewarding the users (illegal content report, film rating, film review).”

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.