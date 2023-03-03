MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) CAO Jonathan D. Buck Sells 713 Shares

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MSA Safety Trading Up 1.2 %

MSA opened at $135.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $146.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSA. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,660,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,983,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238,982 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,954,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3,263.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 174,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.