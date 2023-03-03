MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director Rebecca B. Roberts Sells 1,949 Shares of Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MSA Safety stock opened at $135.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.04. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $146.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 11.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,405,000 after acquiring an additional 43,140 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 7.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in MSA Safety by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

