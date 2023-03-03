MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.81

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.81 and traded as high as $16.61. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 43,997 shares trading hands.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

