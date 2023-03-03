Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Murata Manufacturing Stock Performance
MRAAY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.83. 226,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.89. Murata Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19.
Murata Manufacturing Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Murata Manufacturing (MRAAY)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.