Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Performance

MRAAY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.83. 226,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.89. Murata Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile



Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.



