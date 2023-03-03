Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) Raises Dividend to GBX 20 Per Share

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Murray International Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
MYI stock opened at GBX 1,350 ($16.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,327.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,280.99. Murray International Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 1,090.04 ($13.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,374 ($16.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,289.52 and a beta of 0.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at Murray International Trust
In related news, insider Virginia Holmes purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,298 ($15.66) per share, with a total value of £25,960 ($31,326.17). 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Murray International Trust
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
