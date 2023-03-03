MUSE ENT NFT Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.53 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $2.53 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00694229 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $65.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

