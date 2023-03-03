Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Downgraded to Market Perform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.75 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $28.50.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MYE stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.33. 74,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,206. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Myers Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 12.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Myers Industries by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

