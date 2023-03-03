Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Downgraded to Market Perform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.75 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $28.50.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Shares of MYE stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.33. 74,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,206. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.
