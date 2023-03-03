Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Myers Industries stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 205,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $778.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Myers Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Myers Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Featured Articles

