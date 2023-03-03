Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Myers Industries stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 205,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $778.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
MYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Myers Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research note on Thursday.
Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.
