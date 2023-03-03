Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,719,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 1,034,471 shares.The stock last traded at $26.96 and had previously closed at $26.95.

Myovant Sciences Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $74,755.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 355,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,564,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,779 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $74,755.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 355,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,564,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Merendino sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $53,995.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,551 shares of company stock valued at $283,453. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

About Myovant Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 41,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 42.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after buying an additional 464,627 shares during the period. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

