Nano 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.13 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00003838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $114.22 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,336.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00402610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014987 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00089974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.51 or 0.00651437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.00561245 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00173900 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

