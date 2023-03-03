Nano Price Reaches $0.87 on Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00003871 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $115.29 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,354.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00398216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00088794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.92 or 0.00652720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.23 or 0.00560174 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00173541 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.