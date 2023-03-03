Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Natera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $56.55. 742,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,803. Natera has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.80. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 121.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $101,329.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $101,329.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $255,368.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,670.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,982,663. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at $5,083,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Natera by 20.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 285.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 78,630 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

