National Bank Financial Raises Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.90 to C$3.30 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Taseko Mines Trading Down 2.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.78 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.