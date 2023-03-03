National Bank Financial Raises Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.90 to C$3.30 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.78 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 45.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 2,730,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after buying an additional 1,240,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 663.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 712,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,550,486 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 681,700 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

