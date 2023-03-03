National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$104.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating and a C$98.00 price objective for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$106.95.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:NA traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$102.39. The stock had a trading volume of 689,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$97.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.16 and a one year high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C($0.14). National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 35.59% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5579151 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total value of C$1,889,640.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,853,867. In related news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total value of C$1,889,640.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,853,867. Also, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total value of C$949,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22 shares in the company, valued at C$2,088.90. Insiders have sold a total of 70,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.