NEAR Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $121.74 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $121.74 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00009365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00073958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00053829 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00024738 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 864,484,046 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 864,484,046 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.10573502 USD and is down -6.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 220 active market(s) with $118,756,654.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

