Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.58.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 10.31. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.

Insider Activity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

