Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NASDAQ NLTX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 59,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,815. The company has a market cap of $22.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.21. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.

Several research firms have commented on NLTX. Mizuho downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

