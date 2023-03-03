Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 681,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NEPT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 97,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,653. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.04. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.30% and a negative net margin of 149.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

