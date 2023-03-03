Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Trading Up 6.5%

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.60. 879,699 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 767,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NRDY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $561.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $118,600.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 969,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,943,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $118,600.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 969,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,562,503 shares of company stock worth $3,027,568. Corporate insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 15.0% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

