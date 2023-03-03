Nevro Corp. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.65) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Nevro in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nevro’s current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share.

NVRO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.30.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nevro has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $78.90.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 0.74%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 138.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 27.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

