New Age Brands (OTCMKTS:NWGFF) Stock Price Down 5%

New Age Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:NWGFF – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 7,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 15,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

New Age Brands Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

About New Age Brands

New Age Brands Inc, an agricultural services company, offers turnkey growing infrastructure and services for the licensed growers and processors of luxury marijuana crops at its agri-campuses in Washington State. The company also, through its subsidiary, Kured, LLC, operates as an online CBD and lifestyle company.

